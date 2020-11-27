Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Stubborn Mule Gluten-Free Loaded Liquid

PRINCETON, Calif. — Farmers Brewing Co. releases Stubborn Mule, a gluten-free “loaded liquid” will be available in six-packs of 12 oz. cans on Nov. 30 where Farmers Brewing Co. is distributed in Northern California.

Brewed with estate grown rice and additions of blueberry, lemon and ginger, Stubborn Mule has refreshing berry flavors and a floral aroma.

This “loaded liquid” is unlike any other brew at Farmers Brewing Co. but maintains the light and easy drinking profile Farmers Brewing is known for. With a 6% ABV and no IBU’s, Stubborn Mule still has a kick and is an alternative for gluten-free lifestyles.

“By using only rice, Stubborn Mule is naturally gluten-free,” said Founder Bill Weller. “It was necessary to clean all handling equipment and use a proper yeast in order to ensure the final product ended up passing a gluten-free test.”

Originally brewed to resemble a moscow mule, Stubborn Mule’s recipe changed with the addition of blueberry and lemon. The name was inspired by the challenging brewing and fermentation process that takes place with this “loaded liquid”.

“Brewing a “loaded liquid” brewed with 100% rice, it was necessary to install special brewing equipment and use creative techniques to make it successful,” said Weller. “Quite a bit of trial and error went into creating Stubborn Mule and the name is very fitting for how challenging this was to make!”

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

