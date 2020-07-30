PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. releases Daughters Wit, a Belgian-style witbier, as the first specialty release from the farm to glass brewery and will be available on Aug. 6. This refreshing witbier will be available in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft where Farmers Brewing Co. is currently sold in Northern California.

Along with estate grown rice and wheat, Daughters Wit is brewed with orange peel and locally grown coriander to give notes of refreshing citrus flavors. Additions of hibiscus create a pinkish hue and tart finish to the Belgian-style witbier.

With only 4.7% ABV and 8 IBU’s, Daughters Wit maintains Farmers Brewing Co.’s style of light and easy to drink beers. The bright pink color and subtle tartness add variety to the farm to glass brewery’s portfolio.

“This beer is extremely exciting to finally brew in our new facility,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “Our daughter had a lot of input throughout the years during the trial and error process of perfecting the flavors and color of this fun beer.”

Daughters Wit is the first specialty release available from Farmers Brewing Co. with additional seasonal and specialty releases to follow.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable, and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://farmersbrewing.com/