Farmers Brewing Co. Reaches Distribution Agreement with Blach Beverage

PRINCETON, California – Farmers Brewing Co. announces distribution deal with Blach Beverage. The farm to glass brewery has agreed to sell their distribution rights to Blach Beverage in Tehama, Shasta and part of Trinity county.

“We started our own sales and distribution in these territories in 2020 and the timing was right for us to partner up with a distributor to expand our footprint in the area,” said Bill Weller, Founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “It will be exciting to see what we can do together with our new partnership in 2022.”

Blach Beverage will begin distributing the farm to glass brews in January. The move allows Farmers Brewing Co. to reach more locations and customers within Blach’s territory.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

