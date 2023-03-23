Fan-Favorite LolliHop Becomes First Year-Round Double IPA for Tröegs

HERSHEY, Pa.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that LolliHop Double IPA has joined its year-round lineup of beers alongside Perpetual IPA, Pennsylvania’s best-selling IPA, and the award-winning Troegenator Double Bock.

Since 2019, LolliHop has been an integral part of Tröegs’ Once-a-Year offerings, which also include iconic beers such as Mad Elf, Nugget Nectar, and Nimble Giant. With its release this year, LolliHop becomes the brewery’s first year-round double IPA.

The inspiration for LolliHop begins in the hop fields of Yakima Valley, Washington, during the brewery’s annual pilgrimage for hop selection.

Like many of its beers, LolliHop worked its way through Tröegs’ small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an IPA hopped with two of the brewery’s favorite varieties: Citra and Mosaic. The brewing team discovered that this combination delivers notes of melon, grapefruit, and orange.

“There’s only a handful of beers that have an ‘a-aha’ origin, and LolliHop is one of them,” says John Trogner, Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother. “Hop selection is key in finding the right Citra hops, and we build upon that with Azacca’s bright pear and melon notes.”

LolliHop utilizes a grain bill of Pennsylvania-grown rustic pale malt and a portion of wheat and oats to lend a silky-smooth texture.

For LolliHop’s new 12-ounce can design and 6-pack wrap, Baltimore-based artist and Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson returned to refresh the whimsical Wonka-esque candy forest he originally created.

“With the refresh, I played with the color palette and decided to add some soft yellow as a cue to the pear, melon and citrus fruit flavors of the beer,” says Watson.

Coinciding with the release of LolliHop is the annual Art of Tröegs contest, which encourages fans to create artwork inspired by the brewery and its beer. The 2023 contest is currently under way and submissions are accepted until June 4.

LolliHop is available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/