Fairchild Garden and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. Releases Best Day Ever! Mango Sour Beer

MIAMI — Just in time for Mango Season, Fairchild Garden, in partnership with Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co., is pleased to announce the release of Best Day Ever!, a mango sour beer that’s inspired by Miami summers and tastes just like a fresh mango picked from the Fairchild Farm. Home to over 500 mango varieties on the 20-acre Fairchild Farm in Homestead, FL. Fairchild Garden has donated 450 pounds of the sweet and juicy fruit to produce this limited-edition mango sour beer.

Known for its annual two-day Mango Festival, Fairchild Garden has shifted its programming to a combination of virtual activities and interactions that will last all 30-days of July known as Fairchild’s Mango Days of Summer due to Covid-19. From weekly Saturday Farmers Markets to virtual cooking demonstrations using Fairchild mangos, the Mango Days of Summer is a must-attend summer experience.

Available for purchase at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. throughout July, the Best Day Ever! (6% ABV) mango sour is an approachable and refreshing brew that goes down smoothly during Miami’s hot summer months. Made with barley, hops, yeast and Fairchild mangos, Best Day Ever! can be purchased for $8.50 per 12 oz tap pour, or $18 per 32 oz take-home crowler. For every beer sold in July, $1 will be donated to Fairchild Garden so they can continue their mission of exploring, explaining, and conserving the world of tropical plants.

Imbibers can stop by Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. any day in July and treat themselves to a delicious Best Day Ever!. The brewery is located at 7360 SW 41st St, Miami, FL 33155. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL. 33156. Stay up to date by following along on Facebook at @FairchildGarden, Twitter at @FairchildGarden and Instagram at @fairchildgarden.

For More Information

fairchildgarden.org/event/signature-events/mango-days-of-summer/