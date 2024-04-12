Fair Isle Brewing Releases Salacia, a Sugar Kelp Beer

SEATTLE, Wash.— Fair Isle Brewing, a Seattle brewery specializing in exceptional lagers and saison beers, released Salacia. The brewery recently partnered with Blue Dot Sea Farms to produce the new beer crafted with sugar kelp from Hood Canal.

“Our commitment to local, sustainable ingredients has been a part of our company ethos from the start,” said Andrew Pogue, owner of Fair Isle Brewing. “Sugar kelp is one of the most environmentally friendly products you can use in food and beverage, and we were thrilled to partner with Blue Dot to make a beer with it.”

Salacia is a bright saison with a soft lingering tartness of a Myer Lemon. Brewed with sugar kelp, the beer presents a unique minerality and body with subtle layers of umami, salinity, and aromas of a spring ocean breeze.

In ancient Roman mythology,?Salacia?was the female divinity of the sea, worshipped as the goddess of salt water who presided over the depths of the ocean.

Fair Isle Brewing will be donating $1 from each pint sold of Salacia to Puget Sound Restoration Fund, a non-profit specializing in marine stewardship and restoration.

Fair Isle Brewing is dedicated to utilizing Pacific Northwest and sustainable ingredients and brewing with time-honored traditions. Their approach for both saisons and lagers is around depth, nuance, and easy drinking.??

Salacia will be available on tap and in cans at Fair Isle’s taproom and on shelves at PCC Community Markets and Town and Country Markets. Fair Isle Brewing is located at 936 NW 49th St Seattle, WA 98107 and is open Monday through Friday, 3pm to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 10pm.

https://fairislebrewing.com/beer/salacia/