Exile Brewing and Uinta Brewing Collaborate on Brut IPA

DES MOINES, Iowa — Exile Brewing (Des Moines, IA) and Uinta Brewing (Salt Lake City, UT) announce Backcountry Brut, a collaboration double brut IPA brewed at Exile for Des Moines Beer Week.

“Collaboration beers represent what we love about craft brewing – community, experimentation, and great beer. We are big fans of Uinta and are excited to have them at our place to brew, share stories, and enjoy a few beers.” Said Joey Hansen, head brewer at Exile. After deliberation, brewers at each respective brewery settled on a double brut IPA. “It would be perfect in a dry, sunny climate like Utah or a humid Iowa summer,” says Hansen.

“We love the spirit of collaboration beers and see it as a way to connect with beer enthusiasts in markets we don’t get a chance to spend much time in” said Jeremy Worrell, Director of Marketing at Uinta Brewing. “Believe it or not, there is an abundance of Iowa natives now living in Utah and we consider this their chance to tip the ‘ol cap to those back home” said Worrell. “The team at Exile have been incredibly welcoming through this whole process and we couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

Backcountry Brut will be packaged in limited quantities of 6-pack bottles and kegs which will only be available for purchase in Iowa. Release date is set for June 7th, 2019 and will be available on tap and in bottles during Des Moines Beer Week.

About Exile Brewing Company

Exile Brewing Company is a family owned and operated craft brewery in Des Moines, IA. Exile is driven by an unparalleled commitment to quality, continuous innovation, and cultivating a thriving community. Exile meticulously brew, package and test all beer at their historic brewery in Des Moines. Exile is only available for distribution throughout, and only in, Iowa. exilebrewing.com

About Uinta Brewing Company

Uinta Brewing Company began its journey in 1993 in Salt Lake City, UT. Named after the only major east-west running mountain range located in the continental U.S., Uinta has earned a reputation for crafting exceptionally approachable, award-winning beers in a wide variety of styles and flavors. Throughout the brewery’s history, Uinta has been a leader in the use of renewable energy, becoming the first Utah company to rely solely on wind power as early as 2001. For more information, visit uintabrewing.com.

About Des Moines Beer Week

Des Moines Beer Week is an annual 10-day event that aims to celebrate and promote the craft beer scene in the Des Moines area. Participating businesses create, plan, and host fun and unique events and activities in an effort to bring together current craft beer lovers and to educate and welcome new audiences into our local craft beer community. dsmbeerweek.beer