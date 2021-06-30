Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Introduces An American IPA

Framingham, MA – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is bringing you your new favorite American India Pale Ale right in time for National Independent Beer Run Day on July 3rd. As a contemporary take on a classic American IPA recipe, Market Gap (6.7% ABV) is the perfect drink for celebrating.

Market Gap goes back to what we love about IPA: slightly bitter, piney, and balanced with a light malt sweetness. Pairing the piney hops in this beer with a touch of citrusy hops increases the bitterness without taking away from its drinkability. It’s brewed in support of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance by using locally grown and malted grains. For every can of Market Gap you drink, you are supporting 3 square feet of local farmland.

Market Gap is available in 16oz cans in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing and is also available for distribution throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island while supplies last.

