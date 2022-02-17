Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Co. Brewing Releases Danko IPA

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is brewing their popular New England IPA, Danko. Sitting at a smooth 6% ABV, it’s the perfect blend of rooted bitterness and fruity tang.

Danko IPA takes its name from locally grown and malted Danko Rye for a light breadiness and smooth finish. Simcoe hops brings out hints of tangy peach, fresh figs, and green plums.

Danko IPA is brewed in support of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance by using locally grown and malted grains. For every can of Danko IPA consumed, you are supporting 3 square feet of local farmland. Danko IPA is available in 16oz cans in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing and is also available for distribution throughout Massachusetts and available to ship DTC from their website to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, DC, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

For More Information:

https://exhibit-a-brewing.com/