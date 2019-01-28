Evolution Craft Brewing Releases Day Crush Session Sour Ale

SALISBURY, Md.— At Evolution Craft Brewing Co. we are all about cans, not cannots. We are excited to introduce Day Crush Session Sour Ale, the latest addition to our ever evolving craft beer adventure. Day Crush is a Kettle Sour that is light-bodied with a refreshing tart mouth feel, the perfect beer for all seasons.

Whether you are hitting the slopes, paddling out, peddling off road or just kicking it pool side, this 4.7 ABV beer has one motto crush all seasons. The initial launch is available in cans or on draft throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

About Evolution Craft Brewing

Evolution Craft Brewing Co., the leader of the Culinary Craft Beer movement, was founded by Tom and John Knorr in 2009. The brewery started in Delmar, Delaware and moved to Salisbury, Maryland in 2012 to meet growing demand. Evolution’s inspiration was born out of the Knorr brothers’ passion for pairing the great food at their restaurants with great craft beers. Now, Evolution craft beers are available for consumers at both retail and restaurants to enjoy ever-better beer with ever-better food. Evolution has nine mainline beers: Primal Pale Ale, Lot #3 IPA, Exile Red Ale, Lucky 7 Porter, Lot #6 Double IPA, Delmarva PurePils, Rise Up Stout, Pine’hop’le IPA and Day Crush and a full lineup of seasonal specialties in both bottle and draft. In addition, Evolution also has big bottle barrel aged beers released throughout the year: the Migraon Series, Menagerie Series and Nouveau RougeProject. For more information, please visit evolutiononcraftbrewing.com/.