Evolution Craft Brewing Releases BrutAle DriPA

SALISBURY, Md. — Evolution Craft Brewing Company is releasing their first ever Brut IPA. This trending style of beer is light bodied with bubbly effervescence conditioned with fruity Simcoe and Ekuanot hops. Enzymes are added to the fermenting process to lower the gravity for a dry champagne-like finish.Unlike traditional IPA’s, the blend of dry Brut finish with higher carbonation levels make this new style of beer cutting-edge.

Evo built its brand on brewing award winning India Pale Ales, such as Lot #3 and Lot #6 double IPA. BrutAle DriPA. A Brut IPA, pronounced brut-al/dry-P-A, will be ready for limited release the first week of October 2018. This Brut IPA will be available on draft to start with the potential for being a main line staple.

Brewer, Vincent Dalfonzo (mastermind behind this style), noted, “We wanted to emphasize the dryness of this beer so we included a little white wheat in our grain bill to keep it pale but differentiate it from our other IPA‘s as well. Because it is so similar to champagne, we chose hops that would showcase tropical fruit on the nose and aroma.”

Beer lovers who have had the chance to try this new style have been raving about it. With the popular Tropical hops to the avors and aromas this IPA gives, it will have a distinguishable style.

About Evolution Craft Brewery

Evolution Craft Brewing Co., the leader of the culinary Craft Beer movement, was founded by Tom and John Knorr in 2009. The brewery started in Delmar, Delaware and moved to Salisbury,Maryland in 2012 to meet growing demand. Evolutions inspiration was born out of the Knorr brothers’ passion for pairing the great food at their restaurants with great craft beers.