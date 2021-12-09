Evil Genius Beer Company Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Santa Saison and Events

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia’s most festive brewery Evil Genius Beer Company is back with all its festive glory at The Lab in Fishtown, at 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122. Starting on December 2, 2021, stop by for the famous Santa! I Know Him! festive saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to spice up the nights spent at home during the cold winter months. Have you been naughty or nice this year – or both? During the season, stop by for beer, cheer, spiked holiday drinks, great holiday vibes, and lots of great shopping ideas for beer lovers on your list. Festivities all December long will include a 20 foot giant Christmas Tree and holiday vibes from floor to ceiling for great photo opportunities and memories. Evil Genius will host a live tree sale starting on December 4th until they are sold out, hosted in the Evil Genius Beer Garden. While you shop, keep warm with the launch of festive warm holiday boozy cocktails. On December 5th, sign-up for the Santa 0.5k Charity Race around the block, ending with cookies and rewards that would make Santa proud. On December 11th, Evil Genius will host an ice sculpture for Fishtown Freeze. On December 12th, Evil Genius will host Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name Christmas Drag Brunch, with other events to be announced. Sign-ups, tickets and details for events are now posted on the Evil Genius website.

Evil Genius Beer Company kicks off the holidays and brings the Christmas cheer back with the return of Evil Genius Beer Company’s famous holiday beer, Santa!! I Know Him! which is a festive Saison, 7.2% ABV, now in cans everywhere Evil Genius is sold. The special holiday release is brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. At 7.2%, this one will keep you warm on those cold winter nights! This is the very first year Santa! I Know Him! is being released in cans, and they make great host gifts and stocking stuffers.

Inside the Lab, Twas an Evil Genius Christmas will have the Lab decked from top to bottom with hundreds of lights, ornaments, Christmas flags, garlands, Santa hats and much more. Make sure to make new memories and take a photo in front of the 20 foot giant Christmas tree, or take a selfie with Buddy the Elf. For added bonus, Dougal (the brewery pup) will be available upon request to post in his Santa outfit for all your instagram needs!

Outside, the Evil Genius Beer Garden will be transformed into a little winter wonderland, where you’ll be able to have a delicious beer or hot cider and hot wine while picking out your Christmas Tree from Front Street Trees starting on December 4th until they sell out for the season.

On Sunday, December 5th, Evil Genius hosts their annual Santa .5K Charity Race. Think you’re faster than Santa’s Sleigh? Then test your speed at our Santa 0.5K! Yep, you read that right! A 0.5k, just once around the block. That’s 0.31 miles or if you need a bigger number to brag to your friends about it’s 19,685 inches, 50,000 centimeters, or 5e+8 micrometers (whatever the heck that means). Tickets are just $30 and include a swag bag with Evil Genius branded goodies like a water bottle, bottle opener, and more. All proceeds from this event will go to fulfilling a family in need’s Christmas gift list. All runners will receive a genuine, elf-made Santa Hat as part of their running kit! Tickets also come with one free pint at the end of the race. Note: there is no actual prize for winning so run, walk, or crawl at your own pace!

On Saturday, December 11th, Evil Genius Beer Company is proud to take part again in Fishtown Freeze. This family-friendly neighborhood-wide event features custom ice sculptures at dozens of participating businesses and live ice sculpture carvings throughout the day sending residents and visitors alike on a self-guided ice tour around Fishtown. In addition, look for Santa & Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, gifts for the kids, and so much more at the Winter Wonderland Outdoor Stage in the Fillmore parking lot. Day will end with an ice bonfire! Businesses can participate in a variety of ways including hosting a live carve, ice bonfire, or sculpture on location, as well as offering Holiday themed specials and promotions. Evil Genius will host an ice sculpture and have the Lab, Tree and Tree Stand open, with beer and hot boozy drinks pouring all day long.

On Sunday, December 12th, tickets are on sale now for Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name Christmas Drag Show. Have you been Naughty or Nice? We’re hoping it’s the first option because on December 12th we’re getting up to snow good at The Lab with our Holiday Drag Brunch! Make it rein on the best Queens in Philly as they perform all of your Holiday favorites. We’ll have raffle prizes, on stage contests, and more! VIP Tickets include one free pint and six pack per person, stage side seating, and a raffle ticket towards the prizes. Doors open at 11, show starts at Noon!

Event Times and Dates:

Christmas Trees for Sale

Saturday 12/4/21 until sold out for season

Santa 0.5k Charity Race

Sunday 12/5/21, 12:30pm

Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name: Christmas Drag Brunch

Sunday, December 12th

11am-2pm (show at 12pm)

Evil Genius Beer Company hours for the Lab for Christmas Eve are 12:00pm to 6:00pm, closed Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, and closed New Year’s Day.

Make it a happy holiday with Evil Genius Beer Company for the 2021 Christmas season!

