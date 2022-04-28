Evil Genius Beer Co. Lands Deal with OH Distributor, Begins National Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – After fervent success in the Northeast, the irreverent and nostalgic craft beer brand Evil Genius Beer Co. will expand distribution into Eastern and Central Ohio this month, the first step in the company’s nationwide expansion plan.

Evil Genius Beer inked a deal with the OH-based Superior Beverage Group. Superior, a privately-held company with one hundred years of experience, will begin representing the brand in key OH markets this month including the cities of Cleveland and Columbus.

Evil Genius Beer Co, founded in 2011, prides itself on their “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers” and have quickly become recognized for their witty beer names often citing fan-favorite movie quotes, hilarious memes, and timeless song lyrics.

“Our goal is to provide an entirely new category of beer to the masses. Beer that not only delivers a great taste, but also evokes positive, nostalgic memories that make you feel good”, said Luke Bowen, Co-founder of Evil Genius. “We’ve been amazed at the response we’ve had over the past ten years and can’t wait to introduce Evil Genius to new drinkers across the country.”

Since their inception Evil Genius has released over thirty uniquely named and flavored brews that have become some of the most sought after beers in the Northeast including: “Stacy’s Mom”, a Citra IPA, “Purple Monkey Dishwasher”, their Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, and “There’s No Crying In Baseball”, a Hazy Mango IPA. All of which are slated for the brand’s initial rollout to Ohio this month.

Evil Genius Beer will begin hitting shelves in Ohio’s metropolitan areas and surrounding suburbs on May 2nd. In addition to independent bottle shops, Evil Genius will be available in Acme Fresh Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant-Eagle, and Discount Drug Mart. The brand plans to expand into more regional hotspots throughout the US in 2022.

For More Information:

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/