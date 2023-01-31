Evil Genius Beer Co. Debuts New Playoffs Orange Creamsicle IPA and Brings Back Fly Eagles Fly Wooder Ice Wooder Ice Beer

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Over 20 years ago, Indianapolis Colts coach, Jim Mora, made instant internet history with his post game rant. Some of you might remember this iconic diatribe that included phrases like, “Playoffs!?! Don’t talk about – playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs!?!.” Now, Evil Genius Beer Co. is bringing the famed sports moment back into the spotlight with their brand new Orange Creamsicle IPA dubbed Playoffs!?! Philadelphia sports fans will have not one but two ways to celebrate this weekend for the playoffs as Evil Genius also brings back their hometown tribue Fly Like an Eagle that is a water, er wooder, ice inspired milkshake-style IPA. Playoffs!?! is now available in 12 ounce cans at The Lab in Fishtown at 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122, plus across Evil Genius’ distribution footprint including Philadelphia and PA, DE, MD, NJ, RI and VA. Fly LIke an Eagle is available exclusively at The Lab.

Evil Genius Beer Co, founded in 2011, prides itself on their “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers” and have quickly become recognized for their witty beer names often citing fan-favorite movie quotes, hilarious memes, and timeless song lyrics. Now Evil Genius has added sports culture to their line up with “Playoffs!?!” just in time for, well, playoffs season!

“Sports has become such a huge part of our business,” said Evil Genius Beer Co. Co-Founder Trevor Hayward. “Our taproom hosts regular viewing parties for local teams and some of our most popular beers have been derived from the realm of athletics like There’s No Crying In Baseball and Trust The Process. Now, in time for the grand finale of football season, we debut Playoffs!?! and bring back Fly Like an Eagle.”

Playoffs!?! is a brand new beer for the Philadelphia brewers and an utterly unique offering on its own. This flavorful, full bodied IPA is described as a “creamsicle without the brain freeze” and features all natural orange and vanilla flavors as well as juicy Azaaca and Motueka hops and an ABV of 7.0% on the dot. “The only thing missing is the wooden stick,” said Hayward.

This new beer offering is available across Evil Genius’ distribution footprint including: DE, MD, MI, NJ, PA, RI, and VA. In addition to independent bottle shops, Evil Genius is available in Giant-Martin’s, Total Wine, Wegmans, and Weis Markets. Their beer is available in draft packages for bars and in six-packs for consumers, prices may vary depending on location but the average price per six-pack is around $11.99.

In addition to the widely distributed beer mentioned above, the Philly based brewers have also released a hometown tribute labeled Fly Like an Eagle that is a water (say wooder) ice inspired milkshake-style IPA. The decadent ale weighs in at an approachable 6.2% ABV and is available exclusively at their Fishtown, Philadelphia taproom in two flavors, mango and blue raspberry, brewed with vanilla and lactose as well as over one hundred pounds of fresh mango puree and over fifteen gallons of blue raspberry slushy syrup respectively. The beer is also available in four packs for $18 at the taproom only.

ABOUT EVIL GENIUS

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 11 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out a variety of different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers.

