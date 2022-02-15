Evil Genius Beer Casts Spell with New Harry Potter-Inspired Glitter Beer, Theme Drag Brunch and Hogwarts Running Club

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Evil Genius Beer Company (1727 N. Front Street) is ready to cast its spell just in time for the World Premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute. The Fishtown and Philadelphia-based brewing company, tasting room and beer garden celebrates the exhibition and the return of in-person events with a special new exclusive beer, cocktails, running club, drag brunch and block party. Raise a glass and cheers with a brand-new glitter beer “Spoiler Alert: It’s LeviOSa, not LevioSA!” flying in at 6% ABV. Evil Genius will debut two new specialty theme cocktails with Throwing Snowballs at Voldemort (butterbeer slushie with Stateside Vodka) and Defrosting Broomsticks (butterbeer-inspired martini). Charity fundraiser Hogwarts Running Club – Harry Potter 0.5K will take place on Saturday, March 12th where runners will don their house’s colors and race around the block on foot, broom or owl (as they prefer), and tickets include a swag bag and proceeds support Trans Lifeline. On Saturday, March 12th, Evil Genius summons up all the Muggles and Mudbloods for the Evil Genius Block Party: The Lab Turns 5 on Saturday, March 12th, from 12-6pm. Festivities kick-off this Friday, February 18th with the release of the new glitter beer, until it is sold out. Cocktails will run from February 18th to March 20th.

Calling all Muggles and Mudbloods, Evil Genius is paying homage to Harry Potter with a month-long celebration that includes everything from a butterbeer-inspired beer with magical sparkle, to butterbeer-inspired cocktails, to a series of events including a parody drag brunch and a block party that will close Front Street under the El. Details are found below:

Exclusive Beer Release: Spoiler Alert: It’s leviOsa, not levioSA! 6% Vanilla Caramel Blonde AleStarts February 18, 2022 Exclusive in The Lab by draft and growler Evil Genius pays homage to Hogsmeade’s famed “butterbeer” with this Vanilla Caramel Blonde ale. While it doesn’t contain any actual butter (thank goodness), it does boast sweetness from toasted and caramelized malts, along with natural caramel and vanilla flavors. It solemnly swears it’s up to no good. Well, some good- as a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Trans Lifeline, an organization which provides emotional and financial support for Trans people. Specialty Cocktails: February 20 to March 20, 2022 Throwing Snowballs at Voldemort: Butterbeer Slushie made with Stateside Vodka Defrosting Broomsticks: Butterbeer-Inspired Martini Charity Event:

Hogwarts Running Club – Harry Potter 0.5k Saturday March 12, 2022 at 12:30pm Tickets – $30 Don your house’s colors and race around the block on foot, by broom, or by owl with us on March 12th for our Harry Potter 0.5k! Yep, you read that right! A 0.5k, just once around the block. That’s 0.31 miles or if you need a bigger number to brag to your friends about it’s 19,685 inches, 50,000 centimeters, or 5e+8 micrometers (whatever the heck that means). Tickets are $30 and include a swag bag with a free pint and Evil Genius branded goodies like a water bottle, bottle opener, and more. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support Trans Lifeline, a peer support and crisis hotline serving transgender people offering phone support and microgrants. Note: there is no actual prize for winning so run, walk, or crawl at your own pace! Brooms and owls are, of course, optional.

Block Party Under the El: The Lab Turns 5! Saturday March 12, 2022 12:00pm to 6:00pmFree to Attend PAYG – Block Party Food Truck: Red Stone PizzaSave the date for the fifth anniversary of The Lab in Fishtown as Evil Genius goes back out on the street for the return of their famous block parties. Look for theme photo opps, food and drink, vendors and other magical surprises. Free to attend. Family and doggo friendly. Anyone under 21 or without identification, must be accompanied by their parent or guardian over 21.

Drag Brunch Parody: Gryffindor In The Streets, Slytherin In The Sheets – Harry Potter Drag Brunch Sunday, March 20, 2022 12:00pm to 2:00pm Sunday, March 27th 12:00pm to 2:00pm Is that a wand in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? Get ready to Dumble-adore Philly’s hottest Drag Queens at our Harry Potter Drag Brunch! Doors Open at 11:30 AM and the show starts at Noon. Please note: this event is indoors and proof of vaccination is required per Philadelphia City Guidelines. ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) and pumps out a variety of core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers.

For More Information:

http://evilgeniusbeer.com