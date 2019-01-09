Eudora Brewing Company Sets Grand Opening for New Taproom, Kitchen and Brewery

DAYTON, Ohio— Eudora received final permits and inspections for the 20,000-square-foot taproom, restaurant and brewery this week after starting construction on the building, formerly a Pep Boys auto shop, in October 2018. The expanded taproom boasts 18 taps that will be pouring a variety of new and classic Eudora beers, craft root beer and nitro cold brew coffee made locally-roasted beans from Dayton’s own Twisted River Coffee Roasters.

The full-service kitchen, launched with the guidance of consultant Jonathan Kouse of Chef Therapy Group, will be serving upscale brewpub fare, including starter items such as a hummus plate and Eudora beer cheese, fresh salads with house-made dressings, burgers, sandwiches and tacos, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Owner Neil Chabut announced the plans to move in May 2018, looking to expand brewing capabilities, add an in-house kitchen, and, most importantly, provide more space in the taproom for guests. Demand regularly pushed the brewery, which opened in 2013 at 4716 Wilmington Pike, to both its taproom seating and brewing capacity. The 3022 Wilmington Road facility boasts a 10BBL brewing system, seating for up to 150 people at high and low-top tables, standing bars and couches, pool tables, an antique shuffle bowling game, pinball, a private event space and an outdoor patio with gas fire pits.

Guests will have the chance to win merchandise giveaways throughout the night on Jan. 11 and take a photo with a live Eudora brewery mascot.

Additional details about the Grand Opening can be found on the Eudora Brewing Company Facebook Page leading up to the event at facebook.com/eudorabrewingcompany.