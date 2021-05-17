ESTER Invites Craft Beer Producers To Join New Flavor Intelligence Collective

NEW YORK, NY – ESTER is building a United States lab for the chemical and sensory testing of beers and development of their Flavor Intelligence database. Craft breweries are invited to join ESTER’s Flavor Intelligence Collective.

ESTER was launched in 2018 in Belgium, where the first Flavor Intelligence lab is located. The new New York-based lab facilitates analysis of more brands, allowing population of the flavor database more quickly.

Craft breweries can join ESTER’s Flavor Intelligence Collective with as little as one beer at the early adopter price of $600 per analysis, with pre-orders receiving an additional $100 discount. Breweries who join the Collective get a full, objective sensory analysis panel assessment of the flavors and aromas in their beer following scientific descriptive methods; a chemical analysis with more than 200 chemical compounds connected to flavor and quality; product comparison juxtaposing the beers in their assortment with industry competitors; and access to the world’s most comprehensive flavor database that empowers breweries and the craft industry to grow together.

“We want the craft beer community in the United States to come together and help us build the most complete database of scientific beer flavors ever cataloged,” says ESTER co-founder Jean Van Damme. “We are on a mission to level the playing field – making advanced flavor intelligence accessible to any brewer that is passionate about their product and wants to bring it to the people who will love it.”

ABOUT ESTER

ESTER is building the most comprehensive beverage flavor intelligence that exists today, an AI engine to understand flavor on a personalized level. Consumers use ESTER to explore their unique flavor preferences through efficient exploration, while retailers and producers use ESTER to increase customer loyalty and sales. This integrative technology was launched in Belgium in 2018 by Jean Van Damme, Didier Vanden Broucke, and Frederik Durant, and brought to the American market in 2020. Through academic partnerships with the Verstrepen lab at the University of Leuven and Cornell University, ESTER has grown into a multidisciplinary team of scientists, data engineers, developers, and UX experts on a mission to use the latest science and machine learning technology to deliver innovation to the food system.

https://www.ester.ai/preorder

