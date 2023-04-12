Ernest Cider Co. Launches Canned Cocktail Navy Street

ONTARIO, Canada – Ontario’s own Ernest Cider Co. Ltd. has launched a new handcrafted canned cocktail called Navy Street. Featuring a kiss of gin, touch of juice, and topped with soda, Navy Street’s debut artisanal cocktail is made with premium ingredients for a refreshing, paradisal experience.

After seeing the success of vodka seltzers and craving a flavourful gin alternative Founder Michelle Faris created Navy Street. She was searching for something that was unique and encapsulated slow summer days in a can. Navy Street, with its bright blueberry taste and stunning magenta hue, is best enjoyed cold, sitting amongst friends, unhurried.

For Michelle, each sip transports her to a nautical seaside town lined with palm trees. For others, it takes them dockside at the cottage, to the shores of sandy beaches, dining al fresco in a lakeside town or lounging by a pool. Wherever one’s paradise is, Navy Street evokes the feeling of R&R as soon as it hits the palate.

Navy Street stands out from the crowd because of its balanced sweetness and bursting flavour with a modest 4.8% alcohol,150 calories, and 7g of sugar from natural juices.

Navy Street is one of 10 local Ontario beverages selected by the LCBO in a competitive process for their Small Business Ready-To-Drink callout last fall. It will grace the shelves of over 100 LCBO stores by April 15th through September at $3.25 CAD a can.

About Ernest Cider Co. Ltd.

Ernest Cider Co. Ltd. is the brainchild of couple Michelle Faris, a brand marketer, and Steve Faris, who hails from a long line of farmers. Ernest Cider was the first cidery in Ontario to achieve B-Corp status, an international designation that certifies a company’s high level of environment and ethical standards. The Faris’s built their business from the ground up, firmly rooted in their local community and agriculture. The family’s cidery is situated in Southern Ontario where the Faris family has farmed for more than a century.

For More Information:

https://www.navystreet.ca/