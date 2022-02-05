Epic Brewing Releases Space Debris IPA, Flower Power Sour and Yelling at Clouds Cold IPA

Epic Brewing Company Releases Space Debris IPA

Epic Brewing Company releases Space Debris IPA, a 6.2% ABV classic West Coast IPA. After months of recipe development, experimental test batches, recipe reformulation, and learning new techniques, everyone from the brew team to the taproom is proud to hoist this beer as the newest member of Epic’s year-round lineup.

The base is built on 2-Row, Caramel 20 & Honey Malts, as well as Nugget hops and Centennial hops for bittering. Centennial gets a second addition during the boil, then a THIRD addition during flame-out and world pool in a blend with Amarillo hops.

Once the liquid hits a fermentation tank, it gets dosed with American ale yeast and dry-hopped with equal amounts of Citra & Amarillo hops for a total of four hop additions! Finally, the dank liquid is filtered, leaving light copper in color with mild pineyness and tropical fruit notes.

Space Debris IPA will be available at Epic Brewing’s Salt Lake City and Denver taprooms in March and will be shipped across the brewery’s distribution footprint in April. Six packs of 12oz cans will be available in Salt Lake City. Six packs and draft will be available in Denver. Space Debris IPA is a West Coast Style IPA that is meant to be your trusty accomplice for nights spent fireside and staring upward toward the starry abyss. Pick up a six pack of Space Debris IPA for your next adventure.

Name: Space Debris IPA

Malt Bill: 2-Row, Caramel 20 & Honey Malts

Hops: Amarillo, Centennial, Citra, Nugget

Sizes: 12oz cans, kegs

Availability in Salt Lake City: 12oz cans

Availability in Denver: 12oz cans, draft

Epic Brewing Company Releases Flower Power Sour

Epic Brewing Company releases Flower Power Sour, a 6.5% ABV Oak-Aged Sour Ale. Head Brewer Jordan Schupbach continues to push Epic’s boundaries, this time by expanding the flavor profile AND color profile of beer into uncharted territory.

At any given point in time, we have over 3,000 gallons of Ale maturing across three Oak Foedres in our Denver brewery as part of our Wood-Ageing program. This gives Jordan and his team the flexibility to constantly twist and tweak the recipes in the program, which is responsible for dozens of Ales across our Oak & Orchard and Sour Brainless lineups. Lately, the team has enjoyed blending Wood-Aged Sour Ale with Belgian Ale and spiking it with fresh fruit puree. This time he and his team created a phenomenal beer using two popular tea additives.

To brew Flower Power Sour, the team took Sour Ale that matured for months in an oak Foedre, doused it with passion fruit puree in a fermentation tank, and diligently blended Belgian Golden Strong Ale into the mixture. Powerful flavor absorbed from the wood shines through and is balanced by the Belgian Ale base and sweet passion fruit puree. Hibiscus is added just before packaging to give the beer a bright color without affecting the flavor profile. The result is an ebullient Sour Ale that shimmers with a beautiful pink hue when poured out of taps and cans.

Flower Power Sour is bursting equally with flavor as it is with color. This eye-catching Ale is perfect for anyone who wants to spice up their typical beer order or those who enjoy approachable Sour Ales. It will be available at Epic Brewing’s taprooms in March, and will be shipped to select states in April.

Name: Flower Power Sour

Malt Bill: Pilsner, White Wheat Malt, Spelt, and Flaked Oats.

Hops: Tettnang

Adjuncts: Oak Foedre-Aged, Hibiscus & Passion Fruit Puree

Denver Availability: 16oz cans & Kegs

Salt Lake City Availability: 16oz cans

Epic Brewing Company Releases Yelling At Clouds Cold IPA

Epic Brewing Company Releases Yelling At Clouds, a 6.5% ABV Cold IPA. Inspired by a beam of sunlight shooting through the clouds, Epic’s team sought to produce an IPA that ISN’T hazy. After years of breweries showering the masses in hazy IPAs, Cold IPAs are finally breaking the storm.

Yelling At Clouds IPA is Epic’s way of saying “we hear you” to all of their IPA loving fans who want more flavors than just “juicy” or “piney.” This Cold IPA was built on a backbone of 2-Row Brewers Malt and Corn, giving it a full-bodied texture. The key player, however, is American Lager Yeast and a cold fermentation process, making the beer crispier and cleaner than a typical IPA. On top of that, mounds of Sabro, Simcoe, and Idaho7 hops were added throughout the boil to give it a familiar hop character.

Yelling At Clouds IPA will be available at Epic Brewing’s Salt Lake City and Denver taprooms in March and will be shipped to select states in April. This is a one-time beer with no plans of being brewed again, so get your hands on it while you can. Four packs of 16oz cans will be available in Salt Lake City. Four packs and draft will be available in Denver.

Name: Yelling At Clouds IPA

Malt Bill: 2-Row Brewers Malt, Corn

Hops: Simcoe, Sabro, Idaho7

Salt Lake City Availability: 16oz cans, 22oz bottles

Denver Availability: 16oz cans, Kegs