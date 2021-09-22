Epic Brewing Releases Imperial Pumpkin Porter and Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter

It’s time to start collecting pumpkin beers for your annual tasting! At Epic Brewing, we have two options, an Imperial Pumpkin Porter and a Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter, which got a fun little tweak compared to last year’s barrel-aged version.

The Imperial Pumpkin Porter is the furthest from basic pumpkin-flavored goodie that you’re going to treat yourself to this Fall. Rather than punch you in the face with over-the-top spice like so many other seasonal treats do, our pumpkin porter is marshmallow-y, chocolaty, and has a rich spice character.

This year’s Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter was aged for 3 months in whiskey-finished sherry barrels, as opposed to bourbon whiskey barrels, giving it earthy overtones that work in tandem with the pumpkin. It’ll be exciting to break this year’s version out of the cellar every few months! Compare it to the 2020 version to decipher the nuanced differences in barrel character.

The two PID’s below will be printed by heat stamp on the side of the bottle.

2020 PID: 6942 – Aged in whiskey barrels.

2021 PID: 7894, 9052 – Aged in whiskey-finished sherry barrels.

Our Imperial Pumpkin Porter and Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porters will be available across our distribution footprint in October.

For More Information:
https://www.epicbrewing.com/imperial-pumpkin-porters

