Epic Brewing Company Releases Two New Beers For Cinco de Mayo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – In an effort to quench the thirst of Lager lovers and Cream Ale cravers this summer, Epic Brewing Company is releasing two new beers. The newest additions to the brewery’s rotating beer series are Dos Locos Imperial Mexican-style Lager and Horchata Cream Ale, which will hit their shelves just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

Paying homage to the brewery’s original Mexican-style lager, Los Locos, Dos Locos is a 7.5% ABV Imperial Mexican lager that was brewed with DOUBLE the lime puree and sea salt. Call it the Cadillac of Mexican-style lagers because it’s packed with flavor!

Horchata Cream Ale was inspired by the sweet and delicious treat. The brewers started with a Cream Ale base, sweetened up the body with a splash of lactose, and then added a heaping mound of cinnamon! This beer is bursting – like a piñata at a party – with rice and cinnamon flavors!

Both beers will be available at the brewery’s Salt Lake City taproom on April 22nd. The beers are already available on draft and in 16oz cans at Epic’s Denver taproom. Epic doesn’t plan on brewing these one-off series beers again, so grab them while you can!

https://www.epicbrewing.com/rotating-16oz-tall-boys