Engine 15 and Milford Point Collaborate on Point 15 IPA

MILFORD, Conn. — Today, Engine 15 Brewing Company announced that they are releasing a collaboration beer, Point 15, this weekend with Milford Point Brewing Company.

Point 15 is a New England style IPA with an ABV of 6.5 percent. The collaboration took place in Milford, Connecticut, which is the soon-to-be home of Dockside, a 4,200 square foot picturesque waterfront biergarten and brewery on the Housatonic River.

“Thanks to Milford Point Brewing for teaming up with us on this Milford, Connecticut-brewed craft beer,” said Luch Scremin, founder and brewmaster at Engine 15 Brewing Company. “We’re hopeful that this great-tasting New England IPA will be a hit with craft beer drinkers in Milford and beyond.”

Engine 15 will locally brew beer at Dockside Brewery (44-50 Bridgeport Avenue) when it opens.

In response to the collaboration announcement, Dockside co-owner — and the Chief Financial Officer of Engine 15 — Bob Chicoine said that he’s excited for the brewery to have locally brewed craft beer available in Milford, Connecticut.

“Great tasting Engine 15 craft beer is already available throughout Florida, and now that it’s going to be available in Connecticut, we’re really excited,” said Chicoine. “We’re also thrilled that this is happening as we continue making progress at Dockside and hope to be open later this year.”

Plans for the Dockside Brewery include demolishing an existing home, which will open up space for 112 parking spots, and renovating the 4,200-square-foot building that will serve as a brew pub featuring a seven-barrel-system where Engine 15 Brewing will locally brew craft beer.

In February 2019, Dockside received its building permit, and shortly thereafter was joined by state and local officials for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The property where Dockside Brewery will be located — and where Engine 15 will locally brew great-tasting craft beer — is also home to Village Marina, a fully-functioning marina that has two new docks and 70 slips for rent this year.

Village Marina has slips for rent from May 1 – October 1, 2019.

For more information, visit www.villagemarina.com.

Point 15 launch will be available beginning this weekend at Milford Point Brewing in Milford, Connecticut. It will also soon be available for purchase at local package stores, as well as Eli’s Tavern.

About Dockside Brewery

Dockside Brewery is a brewpub and waterfront biergarten destination in Milford, Conn. (40 Bridgeport Avenue). Once complete, Dockside will include a complete craft brewery, 30 tap lines, a waterfront biergarten, and approximately 112 parking spots. To learn more, visit www.dockside15.com.

About Village Marina

Village Marina — which is located on the Housatonic River with easy access to the Long Island Sound — has been operational serving boaters and jet skiers for almost one-decade, featuring nearly 70 slips and newly renovated docks in Milford, Conn. To learn more, visit www.villagemarina15.com.

About Engine 15 Brewing Company

Engine 15 Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery headquartered out of Jacksonville, Florida. The craft breweries first location in Jacksonville Beach, Florida opened in 2010. This was followed by its second location opening up in downtown Jacksonville, Florida in 2013. Its third location will soon be at Dockside Brewery in Milford, Conn. To learn more, visit www.engine15.com.