Empyrean Brewing Co.’s Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch Is Back for Its Final Year

LINCOLN, Neb.— Empyrean Brewing Co.’s Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch is returning for one last season. Zookeeper is brewed in support of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and features giraffe-themed packaging. Get it while you can–it’s only available while supplies last.

Find Zookeeper in 6-packs wherever Empyrean Brewing Co. is sold. This year, 16-oz Zookeeper cans will be offered at various Nebraska summer events. The Kolsch-style ale packs refreshing flavor at 5% alc/vol, making it a great, easy-sipping summer beer.

Empyrean Brewing Co. and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo partnership began in 2018 with the first Zookeeper® beer. As in previous years, Super Saver and Russ’s Market are generously donating $1 for every Zookeeper® Lemon Kolsch case sold. Last year, $1,910 was raised for the over 400 animals that live in the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Jim Engelbart, operations manager at Empyrean Brewing Co. said, “This is one of our more challenging brews due to the large amount of lemon we use, but it’s so fun to execute and worth the effort! The lemon puree really gives it that zesty, fresh flavor you just can’t fabricate. Even better when it’s brewed for a great cause! When life gives you lemons, make yourself a delectable lemon Kolsch.”

About Empyrean Brewing Co.

Empyrean Brewing Co. has expanded into nine states since its founding in 1990. The company derives its name from the adventurous spirit of ancient civilizations and uses that philosophy to guide its new offerings. Empyrean currently offers nine core beers available year-round, a line of seasonal beers and a host of specialty and limited release beers.

About Lincoln Children’s Zoo

As home to over 400 animals—40 of which are endangered, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo serves as a place for Nebraska’s youth to learn about animals and the importance of their conservation. Donations are always appreciated to support its ongoing education, conservation and animal care programs.

For More Information:

