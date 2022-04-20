Empyrean Brewing Co. Releases 2022 Zookeeper Beer in Can

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Empyrean Brewing Co.’s seasonal “Zookeeper” beer not only has a new taste, but a new package too. Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch is the brewery’s first beer to ever be released in cans in its 32-year history. The Kolsch-style ale packs refreshing flavor with real lemon puree in a cool, sleek can.

Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch is brewed in support of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, a partnership that began in 2018. The beer’s art highlights the zoo’s giraffes, coinciding with the birth of two new baby giraffes earlier this year. The limited-edition brew is set to be available from now until mid-summer wherever Empyrean Brewing Co. is sold.

Just like previous years, Super Saver and Russ’s Market are generously donating $1 for every Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch six-pack sold. The support will help the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, which is home to 400 animals and requires roughly $13,000 a day to operate.

Jim Engelbart, operations manager at Empyrean Brewing Co. said, “We think our community’s many Zoo and beer supporters will all enjoy the bright summer flavors of this year’s Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch. We are also super excited for this to be our first beer in cans! Cans can go all the places we like to play, especially in the summer months… not to mention they are more recyclable than glass!”

Empyrean Brewing Co. has expanded into eight states since its founding in 1990. The company derives its name from the adventurous spirit of ancient civilizations and uses that philosophy to guide its new offerings. Empyrean currently offers nine core beers available year-round, a line of seasonal beers and a host of specialty and limited release-beers.

As home to over 400 animals—40 of which are endangered, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo serves as a place for Nebraska’s youth to learn about animals and the importance of their conservation. Donations are always appreciated to support its ongoing education, conservation and animal care programs.

