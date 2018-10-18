Elevation Beer Company to Release False Summit Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. â€” Elevation Beer Companyâ€™s barrel-aged Belgian-style Quad returns this year in 750mL bombers for the season. This Quadrupel Ale aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels has been one of the breweryâ€™s seasonal, large-format offerings since 2013.

Aromas of dark fruits, vanilla, and bourbon seep off False Summitâ€™s milk chocolate head. As the beer warms, notes of caramel, oak and dark Belgian candi sugar come more prevalent. This barrel-aged Quadruple, like the final stretch of a mountainâ€™s peak, is complex and rewardingâ€” an experience to be shared with good company. This beauty weighs in at 11.1% ABV with 30 IBUs.

False Summit is available in 750 mL bottles throughout Colorado and Wyoming, and on draft in limited volume seasonally while supplies last. The beer is also available on draft and in bombers to-go at Elevationâ€™s tasting room in Poncha Springs.

For more information about or photography of False Summit, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer companyâ€” we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and soon Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.