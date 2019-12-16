Elevation Beer Company Releases Oil Man Imperial Stout in 12 oz. Cans

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — For the first time in Elevation Beer Company history, the famed Oil Man Imperial Stout is available in cans. Twelve-ounce four-packs of this Bourbon barrel-aged beauty and its Coconut sister are available through the season while supplies last.

Oil Man is a great beer to get introspective on life with, named after Elevation Founder Carlin Walsh’s grandfather who was a successful oil entrepreneur. It pours a deep black with an unbelievable coffee-colored head. Aromatics of sweet malt and bourbon envelop the nose. The malt profile continues through the palate from beginning to end with subtle hints of chocolate, coffee, and of course, bourbon.

Coconut Oil Man was aged with ten pounds per barrel of organic coconut, more than half of which was hand toasted to add rich, toasty notes to the beer.

Oil Man and Coconut Oil Man cans will be available in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans across Colorado this season.

For more information about Elevation Beer Co. and the new Oil Man cans, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT ELEVATION BEER COMPANY

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado and Wyoming. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.

