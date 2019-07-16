Elevation Beer Company Releases Double IPA and Mosaic IPA

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Elevation Beer Co. has released a limited run of its Double IPA and its famed Mosaic IPA in cans will return this month. The brewery is also serving a variety of small batch IPA releases in its tasting room this summer.

Elevation created their popular Double IPA to showcase the diverse range of flavors and aromas different hop varieties can impart. Five different hops in seven additions during the brew give this beer all the characteristics that a hop head seeks. Citrus and tropical fruit notes, pepper and spice, all the way to pungent resinous pine, Elevation Double IPA pays homage to this ingredient and the culture it created and will be available across Colorado while supplies last

Returning to cans for its second year, Mosaic IPA is a single hop ale brewed with solely with Mosaic hops to showcase their flavors of mango, pine, citrus and herbs. Aromas of mango, lemon, and blueberry make this crowd-favorite IPA insanely juicy and a near perfect showcase of this beloved variety. Mosaic IPA will be available as a limited release across Colorado in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans beginning July 29.

Also hitting Elevation’s tasting room taps this summer are a variety of other small batch hoppy beers, including Milkshake Duck and its mango-infused sister Mango Song.

Always available at Elevation and across Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah in canned 6-packs is the company’s flagship IPA, First Cast. Using nearly two pounds of hops per barrel, this well balanced IPA has huge notes of grapefruit, citrus, and pine.

For more information about Elevation Beer Company and their variety of IPAs, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.