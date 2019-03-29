Elevation Beer Company Adds Distribution in Utah

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Elevation Beer Co. is enjoying “Life Elevated” as they expand their distribution into The Beehive State via M&M Distributors. Elevation is now available across Utah, the third state to be included in Elevation’s distribution footprint following the brewery’s expansion into Wyoming in 2018.

Select 6-packs of Elevation’s beers are available in state liquor stores including year-round core beers— 8 Second Kölsch and Elevation Pilsner— and special release 6-packs of Apis IV Honey Quadruple followed by Raspberry Gulch later in the season. Elevation plans to include additional year-round and specialty brands to their Utah distribution in the near future.

“One of my favorite memories was in Utah spending time with my best friend Blake in the Great Basin Desert staring at the La Sal mountains, reading Edward Abbey, and drinking questionable beer,” reminisced Elevation founder, Carlin Walsh. “We’re excited to be a part in creating similar memories for Utahns and visitors alike (minus the “questionable beer”). The state laws are challenging and anticompetitive at best, but we are up for the challenge to bring our beer to some of our favorite places. I cannot think of many other places as romantic to drink an 8 Second than while immersed the Utah desert and mountains.”

About 8 Second Kölsch

Head Brewer Christian Koch fell in love with this style of beer while visiting Cologne, Germany. Elevation 8 Second Kölsch is brewed to be a true representation of this easy drinking crisp ale. First brewed as a special beer for our local rodeo, it quickly became a hit. Now a staple in their core brand, 8 Second is perfect for an everyday craft beer.

About Elevation Pilsner

Elevation Pilsner pours light gold, with aromas of honeysuckle and German noble hops. Moderately dry and slightly bitter, this beer has all of the traits you have come to expect from a celebratory lager. It is fermented cold, in America, near mountains, using difficult procedures, and you know it is ready to drink when it is in your hand.

About Apis IV

Apis IV is a Dark Belgian-Style Ale brewed in the Trappist tradition. With a touch of locally sourced honey, the name Apis is a nod to the hardworking genus of the honeybee. Boasting notes of plum, fig and molasses, Apis IV has a medium to heavy mouthfeel and finishes with subtle floral hops.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs (just 17 miles from Monarch Mountain), Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and now Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.