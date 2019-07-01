El Segundo Brewing Signs Distribution Agreement with Craft LA and Craft SD

LOS ANGELES — El Segundo Brewing Company (ESBC) is happy to announce that Craft Los Angeles (Craft LA) and Craft San Diego (Craft SD) will be their exclusive distributors in Southern California starting August of 2019.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with El Segundo Brewing. Craft Los Angeles is looking forward to building on the tremendous relationships ESBC has built with retailers and represent their world class portfolio of beers,” said Kyle Sartanowicz, general manager of Craft LA and Craft SD.

Since its inception in 2011 El Segundo has self-distributed across Southern CA from Santa Barbara to Mexico and as far East as Riverside. This partnership will allow access to corners of the market so far unfulfilled due to the preference of many retailers not to work with self-distributed breweries. “El Segundo has always focused on super fresh high-quality hoppy beers and we can’t wait to be able to get them into your hands a little bit easier,” said Thomas Kelley, co-founder of ESBC. “The time has come for our brand to start reaching towards more accessibility, while maintaining the high standards we have set for ourselves in the market and we know that Craft LA and SD are the best partners to help us get there.”

Craft LA was looking for a strong local brand as a keystone for their portfolio, and ESBC fits the bill perfectly. This so happened to be just at a time ESBC was looking for a partner to take them beyond the ceiling they had found with self-distribution.

Kelley went on: “We are very confident Kyle has put a team in place to execute the plan we have built together. His track record in San Diego is stellar, and under his leadership we have seen a lot of growth here in Los Angeles for them. We are extremely excited to grow this partnership. They understand how important freshness is to us, and they are committed to ensuring our brand continues to enjoy the same high regard it does now.”

About El Segundo Brewing Company

El Segundo Brewing Company (ESBC) was founded in 2011 by Rob Croxall and Tom Kelley around a shared love for uber fresh, high quality hoppy beer. The brewery started out small, but quickly grew into one of the largest self-distributed breweries in CA. They are known for bringing the freshest hoppy beer to the table as possible for an experience that is as close as they can make it to having it right at the brewery. Popular beers include their Citra Pale, Mayberry IPA, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA, Hammerland DIPA, Power Plant TIPA, many of their rotating IPA selections as well as Barrel Aged Standard Crude and Old Jetty.

About Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego

Family owned and operated, Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego are part of The Sheehan Family Companies who are comprised of 19 Distributorships in 13 states. In striving to be the best beverage distribution company in the world, by continuously improving employee and customer satisfaction Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego have built a world class portfolio of local and regional partners. Follow on Instagram Craft Los Angeles @craftlosangeles & Craft San Diego @craftsandiego.