Eel River Brewing Releases New Vanilla Citrus Stout

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California – Eel River Brewing Company announces the latest seasonal offering, a rich and creamy Vanilla Citrus Stout, freshly brewed and released just in time for Fall!

Made with Single Origin Belize cacao from Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, Orange Zest, and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans. This luscious dessert stout is a collaboration proudly produced by Humboldt County owned and operated businesses Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate and Eel River Brewing Company.

“We wanted to do something really special with our friends at Eel River Brewery and create a chocolate bar that was inspired by ERB beer. We worked together to come up with a flavor profile that would work well for both beer and chocolate, and vanilla and citrus were no-brainers.” explained Dustin Taylor, co-founder of Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate. “We aged the finished chocolate with cascade hops to impart some aroma and the finished chocolate is incredible and pairs wonderfully with their Vanilla Citrus Stout beer.”

This decadent and full flavored brew is made with only the best, high quality local ingredients. Dick Taylor Chocolate will be releasing a hop aged Vanilla Citrus Stout Chocolate Microbatch. The velvety chocolate notes of the Microbatch complement the subtle roastiness and bold malts that make-up Humboldt County’s own Vanilla Citrus Stout.

Eel River Brewing Vanilla Citrus Stout will be available in 16 ounce 4 packs and on draft October 29th, 2021. Please check our website for distribution and availability in your area. Dick Taylor’s Vanilla Citrus Stout Chocolate Microbatch will be available for purchase at select local stores.

About Eel River Brewing

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First Certified Organic Brewery.

