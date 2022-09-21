Ecliptic Brewing’s Phaser Hazy IPA Goes Through Brand Refresh

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing’s Phaser Hazy IPA has been rebranded. The company’s flagship Hazy IPA,which is available in both draft and 12-ounce six packs, will begin shippingwith its new label in late summer of 2022. The beer recipe remains the same.

Phaser Hazy IPA originally launched in the company’s Seasonal Series, asthe 2018 winter release. Says John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster,“Phaser was our first beer to use Citra hops for their fruity aromas andflavors.” In its initial launch, the label was aligned with the brewery’sSeasonal Series look, featuring Ecliptic’s logo in bright pink and purple colors.The beer quickly gained traction and took off in the market. Continues Harris,“The beer was overwhelmingly popular, so later in 2018, we added it to our LimitedRelease Series, shipping to distributors when there was capacity to do so.” Thelabel remained the same.

Phaser Hazy IPA officially moved to Ecliptic’s All the Time Series, makingit available consistently year-round, in late 2020. While the label remained unchangedfor a few years, the company decided it was time to move the brand in line withthe rest of the series’ offerings, which features unique artwork for each beer.Says Ecliptic Brewing’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin, “Originally, wewanted to keep our Seasonal Series label treatment so that our fans couldcontinue to identify the beer on store shelves. Now that Phaser Hazy IPA hasbeen out there for a couple of years and has transitioned into a core brand forus, we felt it was time to align it with our other All the Time Series beers.” Thenew Phaser Hazy IPA label makes a nod to the Star Trek reference, yet stillfeatures the pink and purple hues that customers have grown accustomed to sincethe beer’s inception.

Phaser Hazy IPA will be released in 12-ounce six pack cans with its newlabel throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network in late summer of 2022.To celebrate, the company ishosting Phaser Day on September 26th at their North Portland restaurant,featuring $2 pints of Phaser Hazy IPA and a new Phaser tee shirt. Visit their event page for up-to-date details.

About Phaser Hazy IPA:

Juicyand unfiltered, Phaser Hazy IPA stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes.

ABV:6.5%

IBU: 45

About the All the Time Series:

EclipticBrewing’s All the Time Series includes:

· Ecliptic Starburst IPA

· Phaser Hazy IPA

· Pyxis Pilsner

· LIGO West Coast IPA

· Carina Peach Sour Ale

· Capella Porter

· Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

https://eclipticbrewing.com