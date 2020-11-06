Ecliptic Brewing to Release Filament Winter IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. — Filament Winter IPA has been Ecliptic Brewing’s winter Seasonal Release for its seven years in business, but in 2020, it’s getting a zing of citrus. Offered in 12-ounce cans and draft, the beer begins shipping early to mid November.

Filament Winter IPA with Tangerine will feature the recipe’s classic hop line up of Crystal, Mandarina Bavaria and Centennial, along with the addition of Strata Hops this year. The biggest flavor change will come from real tangerines supplied by Oregon Fruit Products.

“2020 felt like the right time for an update on our winter seasonal,” says Ecliptic’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin. “We were playing with the idea of citrus and how that fits in well with holiday flavors. Tangerine should be a nice complement to this balanced IPA.”

Filament Winter IPA with Tangerine will be released in both draft and 12-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on potential release events.

About Filament Winter IPA with Tangerine

A dry-hopped cosmic winter wonder with a tangerine twist, brewed with Strata, Crystal, Mandarina Bavaria and Centennial hops.

ABV: 7.2%

IBU: 70

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

###

For More Information:
http://eclipticbrewing.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.