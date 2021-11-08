Ecliptic Brewing to Launch Special Release Doppelbock in 16 oz. Cans and Draft

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing will release Io Doppelbock in 16-ounce cans and draft this November aspart of their 2021 Special Release Series. This is the first time the companywill release this beer and the first time packaging this style.

A collection of malts, including Dark Pilsner, Dark Munich, and CaraAromacreate the backbone of this dark lager, while Magnum and Kazbek hops round itout. With flavors of lightly toastedbread, dark fruits and toffee, this 7.2% full-bodied beer will pair well withmany upcoming holiday meals.

John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, says, “We opened upPandora’s box for our November Special Release. I asked our entire brew teamwhat they wanted to make and removed myself completely from the decision. Itwas fun to see all the beer styles thrown out. Ultimately, they voted on aDoppelbock, which is something we’ve never packaged before.”

Io (which is one of Jupiter’s moons) Doppelbock will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughoutEcliptic Brewing’s distribution network on November 10th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date detailson potential release events.

Io Doppelbock

Jupiter’s moon, Io, is a dense and highly active celestial body, which makes it a fittinginspiration to this full-bodied and flavorful Doppelbock. We brewed this darkGerman-style lager with a variety of dark grains for notes of lightly toastedbread, dark fruits and toffee. Magnum and Kazbek hops top it all off. Let’sraise a glass to this bold flavored brew.

ABV: 7.2%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – Moon Room –plans to open in the Fall of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina PeachSour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), CrookedStave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), BeerThirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com