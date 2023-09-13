Ecliptic Brewing Releases Two Fresh Hop Beers for 2023

PORTLAND, Ore.— Ecliptic Brewing is releasing two fresh hop beers for 2023: Altair Fresh Hop IPA and Astro Fresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner. Both beers are expected to ship mid-September.

Altair Fresh HopIPA, which comes in a 16-ounce can and draft, is brewed with fresh Strata andCentennial hops from Roy Farms, as well as regular Strata and Centennial. AstroFresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner is a draft-only option, brewed with fresh McKenzie hops coming from B&D Farms. Regular Sterling and McKenzie are also included.

Says John Harris,Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster,” This is the best time of year. We love brewing with fresh hops and areso lucky to have hop fields less than an hour away from us.”

Altair Fresh Hop IPA and AstroFresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner will be released throughout EclipticBrewing’s distribution network in mid-September.

Altair Fresh Hop IPA

The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh Strata and Centennial to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

ABV 6.5%

IBU 50

Astro Fresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner

Astro, originating from the Greek word for star, shines with fresh McKenzie hops. A crisp, clean lager to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

ABV 5.5%

IBU 35

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada)and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com/