Ecliptic Brewing Releases Star Party Lavender & Lemon Brut IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing’s latest Special Release beer is an exploration of a popular IPA style and a play on one of their recent crowd-pleasing releases. Inspired by flavors of spring, Star Party Lavender & Lemon Brut IPA is bursting with floral and citrus notes that nicely complement the Lemon drop and experimental hops. Effervescent and refreshing, this beer is the perfect way to usher in a warmer season.

John Harris, Ecliptic Brewing owner and brewmaster, said the brew team has really been able to showcase their creativity with this upcoming release. “We have had fun experimenting with the Brut style and building on our previous Star Party,” he said. “We are excited for everyone to try the new take on it.”

Star Party Lavender & Lemon Brut IPA will release in late March. It will be released in both draft and 500ml bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

Star Party Lavender & Lemon Brut IPA

Star Party, at 8 percent ABV, explodes with primordial hop character set against a background as dry and clean as the void of space. Raise a glass and join the party.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewingis a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.