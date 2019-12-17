Ecliptic Brewing Releases 2020 Release Calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce its beer release calendar for the upcoming year. After a busy 2019 filled with its normally scheduled beer series, plus additional releases for its “Five Years/Five Beers” Series, the Portland company has made a few big changes for 2020.

Ecliptic will brew all current All the Time beers – Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter – with one major change: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is moving from a Seasonal Release to the All the Time Series. “We couldn’t keep Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale on the shelves this year, and tangerine is such a popular flavor. We thought it would do well year-round,” says Ecliptic Brewing’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin.

Ecliptic will continue its Seasonal Series with five rotations, bringing back Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale, Quasar Pale Ale and Filament Winter IPA. Two new beers will join the lineup next year: Meridian Vanilla Stout will be released in January and SunRay Juicy IPA in May.

Phaser Hazy IPA and the company’s two popular fresh hop options – Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale and Astra Fresh Hop Lager – will return as Limited Releases. Another major change here is the addition of Vega IPA in 16-ounce cans, which was originally a draft-only option with rotating hops in each batch. Vega IPA is now completely experimental and allows Ecliptic’s brewers to play with any IPA style, whether that is hazy, juicy or beyond.

Another avenue in which Ecliptic will push the limits of creativity in the brewhouse is within its Special Release and Cosmic Collaboration Series. While a few fan favorites will return, like Oort Imperial Stout, Cosmos Coconut & Vanilla Hazy IPA and Orange Giant Barleywine, the company will also brew a fun new experimental ale and partner with some esteemed breweries to create exciting collaborations.

Ecliptic Brewing will also continue to release beers from its barrel-aging program as part of the Reserve Series.

2020 Beer Lineup

All the Time Series

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

Carina Peach Sour Ale

Capella Porter

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Seasonal Series

Meridian Vanilla Stout (Jan-Feb)

Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale (Mar-mid May)

SunRay Juicy IPA (mid May-July)

Quasar Pale Ale (Aug-Oct)

Filament Winter IPA (Nov-Dec)

Limited Release Series

Phaser Hazy IPA

Vega IPA

Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale

Astra Fresh Hop Lager

Special Release/Cosmic Collaboration (Listed in order of release)

Oort Imperial Stout

Callisto Blackcurrant Tripel

IO Experimental Ale

Ecliptic + Ruse Cosmic Collaboration

Cosmos Coconut & Vanilla Hazy IPA

Ecliptic + Cloudburst Cosmic Collaboration

Seventh Orbit Anniversary Beer

Sedna Tiramisu Stout

Orange Giant Barleywine Ale

Reserve Series

Red Wine Barrel-Aged Ecliptic + Russian River Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale

Dry Fly Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale (Triticale and Wheatwine varietals)

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

Gin Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

