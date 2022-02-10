Ecliptic Brewing Partners with Hayden Beverage to Open Idaho Market in 2022

PORTLAND, Oregon – Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing – founded by beer icon, John Harris – is opening a new market in Q1 of2022. Ecliptic has partnered with Hayden Beverage to launch their Idaho territory in mid-February of this year.

John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, has wanted to open the Idaho market for a few years now. He says, “We’ve had our eye on Idaho for a while, but we didn’t have the production capacity to support it. Our brewery had nearly been at max capacity, and we needed more beer.”

When Ecliptic Brewing opened their second brewery and taproom in Southeast Portland last November (Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room), the opportunity for new markets arose. Continues Harris, “Idaho was a natural next step for us. We’re really excited to be partnering with Hayden Beverage to bring our beer to our neighbors next door!”

Hayden Beverage is Idaho’s largest statewide distributor of beer, wine, and premium non-alcoholic beverages. Says Erin Grey Kemplin, Ecliptic’s Sales Manager, ““It was really important for us to find the right distributor partner in Southern Idaho. We were very thorough in oursearch and we found that with Hayden.” Hayden Beverage is an independent, family-owned and operated business which has been around since the 1930’s. It now employs more than 600 employees between their Idaho and Montana footprint, showing major growth – and an opportunity to provide great service – in their 50+ years of business. Hayden will support Ecliptic with market events and tasting opportunities, as well as social media posts.

Ecliptic Brewing will launch the Idaho market with a variety of beers. Highlights include the company’s flagship beer – Ecliptic Starburst IPA – and Phaser Hazy IPA, as well as with their Seasonal Series, beginning with SunRay Juicy IPA. Additionally, some beers from their Cosmic Collaborations Series will make it for the launch including Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA and Ecliptic + Reuben’s Brews CRI-STAR IPA. Check local retailers for beer availability throughout the state.

Ecliptic Brewing has planned an Idaho market launch visit for the week of February 14th.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

About Hayden Distributing

Idaho’s largest and most professional distributor of beer, wine, andpremium non-alcoholic beverages. Family owned and operated since the 1930s.

