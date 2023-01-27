Ecliptic Brewing Partners with Arizona Beer and Cider Company to Launch Market in 2023

Portland, Oregon. Earth. – Ecliptic Brewing of Portland, Oregon is opening a new market in Q1 of 2023. Ecliptic has partnered with Arizona Beer and Cider Company (ABC) to launch their Arizona territory in early 2023.

Ecliptic Brewing first opened in 2013 and has shown steady growth since, with an especially large boom after installing their canning line in 2017. The company currently distributes their beer all throughout Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, British Columbia (Canada) and Japan. The partnership with ABC will open up Arizona for distribution, with a focus on the Phoenix, Flagstaff and Tucson areas.

Owned by the Ebel brothers and based in Phoenix, ABC is a craft-focused distributor aimed at featuring quality products with unique stories. With the latest distribution technology, ample refrigerated space and trucks, combined with hardworking, beer-educated people, ABC is committed to quality. ABC’s motto is: “We Build Brands”, and they sell some of the best liquids on land!

John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, says, “Arizona Beer and Cider reached out to us directly to join their beer portfolio. After meeting with them, we saw a good fit and are launching in early 2023”. With the addition of Ecliptic Brewing’s second brewery and taproom, the Moon Room, opening last November, the opportunity for new markets followed. Continues Harris, “I have judged beer at GABF many times with one of their owners- Jason Ebel. Their respect for craft beer is very evident, and I’m excited to work with them.”

Ecliptic Brewing will launch the Arizona market with a variety of beers, including the company’s flagship beer – Ecliptic Starburst IPA – and Phaser Hazy IPA, as well as LIGO West Coast IPA, Pyxis Pilsner and Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale. Check local retailers for beer availability throughout the state.

Ecliptic Brewing has planned an Arizona market launch, including a visit from John Harris, for mid-February. Visit Ecliptic’s website and Facebook page for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast,

Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

About Arizona Beer & Cider

Arizona Beer and Cider Company is a Phoenix based, craft focused, distributor owned by the Ebel Brothers, founders of Two Brothers Brewing Co. and Windy City Distributing. We are a brand led, brand building distributor focused on selling our products on the merits of their quality and uniqueness of their stories.

We opened our doors October 1st with over 3200 sq ft of refrigerated space, a fully temperature controlled warehouse, and only refrigerated delivery vehicles, so we are highly focused on maintaining product quality and integrity. Our people are beer educated, down to earth, hardworking and sell our brands with integrity and care.

We utilize the latest in distribution technology allowing ease of use for our customers and producer partners. Providing full transparency and streamlined communication from our customers all the way back to our producers.

For more information, visit: https://azbeercider.com/