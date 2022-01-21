Ecliptic Brewing Launching LIGO West Coast IPA in All the Time Series

PORTLAND, OREGON – EclipticBrewing is launching a new West Coast IPA at the end of January. LIGO WestCoast IPA will be available in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft, as part ofthe company’s All the Time Series, with the first shipment expected January 26th.

LIGO West Coast IPA is brewed with Pale Malt and features a modern hop profilehighlighted with Mosaic, Simcoe and Strata. Clocking in at 6.5% ABV and pouringclean and fresh, this new beer offers another unique IPA option year-round, asit stands alongside the company’s flagship, Ecliptic Starburst IPA, and PhaserHazy IPA.

Ecliptic’s brew team spent great effort on the research and developmentside of this beer. With multiple test brews made on their pilot system, membersof the company’s Taste Panel evaluated each batch and offered areas ofimprovement for the next. Their final result features tropical berry notesbalanced by some dankness and pine. Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, JohnHarris, “I am super excited to release a new year-round beer that has Strata hopsin it. These have been a new favorite of mine the last couple years. They throwa great berry-like flavor”.

Says Erin Grey Kemplin, Ecliptic’s Sales Manager, “Some of my favoritebeers over the last couple of years have been the modern equivalent of theclassic West Coast IPA. We have spent agood part of 2021 discussing what Ecliptic’s version of this would look like. Ithink after many, many R&D batches we are all very happy with the outcome.”

LIGO West Coast IPA will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughoutEcliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning January 26th. Eclipticwill be hosting a $1 Pint Night for the beer’s launch at both of their locationson January 27th, as well as week-long events at various accounts.

About LIGO West Coast IPA:

LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hopcharacter. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness andpine.

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 50

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), FreedomDistributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water(Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com