Ecliptic Brewing Joins Black is Beautiful Campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is proud to stand with San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing Company in supporting efforts to raise awareness for racial injustice through their Black is Beautiful initiative. These efforts include a special draft-only Black is Beautiful Stout beer release, with Ecliptic’s version coming July 31st.

Ecliptic will donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to two local organizations: the Black Resilience Fund and Don’t Shoot PDX. Additionally, Ecliptic will donate 10% of their restaurant sales – split between both organizations- at the beer’s launch event on Friday, July 31st.

The base recipe for the campaign was created by Weathered Souls and allows each participating brewery to add their own twist to the beer. Ecliptic’s was brewed in the Export style and features full roast flavor, while still managing to hit the spot on a warm summer day with a 6% ABV.

“I am proud that we are joining breweries from all over the world to help raise funds for this great cause and the charities that support ending racial injustice”” says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris.

Ecliptic Brewing’s Black is Beautiful Stout will be released on draft-only and in very limited distribution throughout Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. Click here for details about the launch event.

About Black is Beautiful Stout

Ecliptic Brewing’s Black is Beautiful Stout is brewed in the Export style with Dark Chocolate Malt and Roast Barley, boasting a full roast flavor, complimenting subtle notes of coffee and chocolate. Finishing clean and dry, this beer clocks in at 6%, making it an easy drinker, even in the heat of summer.

ABV: 6%

IBU: 25

High resolution campaign art and additional details can be found here.

About Don’t Shoot PDX

Don’t Shoot PDX’s organizational work and activism, including direct community education workshops, support the outreach of their continued advocacy as first respondents and have helped community members contribute through direct engagement and legislative value. For more info, and to sign up to volunteer, visit: www.dontshootpdx.org.

About the Black Resilience Fund

The Black Resilience Fund is an emergency fund created to encourage healing and resilience by providing immediate resources to Black Portlanders. It is an initiative of Brown Hope, a nonprofit and community solution for racial justice. For more info, visit: https://www.blackresiliencefund.com/

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

