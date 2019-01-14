Ecliptic Brewing Celebrates Anniversary with ‘5 Beers for 5 Years’ Series

PORTLAND, Ore.— In celebration of their fifth year traveling through the vast star system we call home, Ecliptic Brewing is releasing their newest Cosmic Collaboration series, “5 Beers for 5 Years.” This upcoming year they will team with five other esteemed breweries to brew five celestial concoctions.

Space can feel a bit lonely, so John Harris, Ecliptic Brewing’s owner and brewmaster, decided to make the journey with some of his good friends in the industry. He says, “I’m very excited to celebrate five years in business by creating beers with Brooklyn Brewery, Firestone Walker, Breakside Brewery, Bell’s Brewery and Russian River Brewing Company. The collaborations will celebrate old and new brewing styles and will be available in 500ml bottles and draft.”

While you can expect special releases throughout the entire year, the series kicks off on Feb. 3 with Ecliptic Brewing and Brooklyn Brewery’s Tangerine Farmhouse Ale. A Cosmic Brunch with John Harris and Brooklyn Brewmaster Garrett Oliver is planned at Ecliptic’s pub. Attendees will enjoy five courses from Ecliptic Brewing Chef Michael Molitor with pairings from each of the breweries and signed bottles of the collaboration to take home.

Fans will be able to try the Cosmic Collaborations in many of Ecliptic’s areas of distribution at their local participating “5 Beers for 5 Years” location. Each of these places will be tapping every new beer as they are released and celebrating with the Ecliptic crew!

Ecliptic Brewing “5 Beers for 5 Years” Cosmic Collaboration Lineup

Ecliptic Brewing + Brooklyn Brewery: Tangerine Farmhouse Ale (February)

Ecliptic Brewing + Firestone Walker Brewing Co.: Galactica Hazy Double IPA with #692, Idaho 7 and Kasmir (April)

Ecliptic Brewing + Breakside Brewery: Nectarine Sour Ale (June)

Ecliptic Brewing + Bell’s Brewery: Juicy IPA (August)

Ecliptic Brewing + Russian River Brewing Company: Hoppy Belgian Strong Golden Ale (October)

“5 Beers for 5 Years” Release Event Locations

Portland: The Upper Lip

Eugene: The Bier Stein

Bend: The Brown Owl

Grants Pass: Oregon Pizza & Pour Authority

Camas: Growler USA

Lynnwood: Special Brews

Spokane: The Lantern Taphouse

Tacoma: Peaks and Pints

Bellingham: Overflow Taps

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit:www.eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area and distributed by Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver, Washington), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern Indiana), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Graybeal (Eastern Oregon), Treadwater (Japan), and Beer Thirst (Canada).