Ecliptic Brewing Announces 2023 Beer Calendar

Portland, Oregon. Earth. – Ecliptic Brewing, the company started by Oregon beer legend, John Harris, is excited to announce its 2023 beer release lineup. The brewery will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and is excited to showcase its new offerings.

Ecliptic Brewing’s current All the Time Series beers remain unchanged, apart from Capella Porter, which will change in package format. The beer will move from a 16-ounce can four-pack to a 12-ounce can six-pack.

Ecliptic’s Seasonal Series includes four rotations, with a new release – Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA – launching this January. The other three releases continue to rotate with the seasons, including fan-favorite Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale, then Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale, and finishing the year with Ice Giant Cold IPA, which was a new release for the company in 2022.

The Moon Room Series will also remain for 2023, featuring four different lager beers. The series celebrates Ecliptic’s recently-opened second loction in Southeast Portland. An Altbier and Italian-style Pilsner are two new styles releasing in the series. Other classic Special Release beers, such as Oort Imperial Stout and Orange Giant Barleywine, will also return, alongside some fresh concepts, including a “Super Phaser” Hazy IPA release, which will be a souped-up version of the company’s flagship hazy.

Additionally, Ecliptic’s popular Cosmic Collaboration Series will include seven collab beers next year, as the company plans to work with esteemed breweries such as Fort George Brewery, Boneyard Beer and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

New for 2023 is the introduction of the Outer Reaches Series. This project allows Ecliptic to play at the forefront of beer trends with rapidly released, one-off, small-batch beers. The labels will feature actual space imagery from various telescopes/NASA, offering a learning moment for its customers: exploring new beers alongside the outer reaches of space.

The Limited Release Series will continue to feature the companies’ fresh hop beers.

The brewery will also offer a few barrel-aged releases throughout 2023, including a collaboration brew with Helioterra Winery and fan-favorite Barrel-Aged Sedna Tiramisu Stout. Lastly, Ecliptic will continue to produce small-batch, draft-only beers from its pilot system. These extremely limited kegs are available at one or both taprooms.

Follow along on eclipticbrewing.com or the company’s Instagram page for real-time updates on all beer releases.

2023 Beer Lineup

All the Time Series

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

LIGO West Coast IPA

Phaser Hazy IPA

Pyxis Pilsner

Capella Porter –new package! (12-ounce cans and draft)

Carina Peach Sour Ale

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Seasonal Series – draft and packaged

Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA (Jan/Feb/March/Mid-April)

Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale (Mid-April/May/June/July)

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale (August/September/October)

Ice Giant Cold IPA (November/December)

Limited Release Series

Altair Fresh Hop IPA

Astro Fresh Hop Lager – draft only

Special Release: Moon Room Series

February: Altbier

May: Italian-style Pilsner

July: Japanese-style Rice Lager

September: Oktoberfest

Special Release Series

January: Oort Imperial Stout

March: “Super Phaser” Hazy IPA – new!

October: Tenth Orbit Anniversary Beer

November: Dessert Beer (name TBD)- new!

December: Orange Giant Barleywine Ale

Cosmic Collaborations

January: Ecliptic + Fort George Black Cold IPA

February: Ecliptic + Boneyard

April: Ecliptic + TBD

June: Ecliptic + Sierra Nevada

August: Ecliptic + TBD

November: Ecliptic + TBD

December: Ecliptic + TBD

Outer Reaches Series- new!

Released as ready, ~4 per year

Reserve Series

TBA

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.