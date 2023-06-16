Ecliptic and Sierra Nevada Collaborating on Secchi Hoppy Wheat Ale

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing of Portland, Oregon and Sierra Nevada Brewing of Chico, California have teamed up to brew a Cosmic Collaboration beer. Secchi Hoppy Wheat Ale will be the fourth release in the series for 2023, shipping June 21st in 16-ounce cans and draft.

“When I first started brewing,”says John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, “Sierra Nevada was it.The ‘OG’. I am honored to be able to do this collaboration with them and KenGrossman, their Founder. We decided to make a wheat beerfor June. There’s lots of hop flavor and brightness from the hops”.

Ecliptic + Sierra Nevada SecchiHoppy Wheat Ale starts with Pale and Wheat Malts and is hopped with Strata, Amarillo, McKenzie, and Citra. Real orange and lemon peel add a citrusy flavor to this fruit-forward beer. It is named after a mountain range on the Moon,“Montes Secchi,” paying homage to the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains, and itclocks in at 6.5% ABV.

Terrence Sullivan, Product Manager for Sierra Nevada, says, “Ecliptic Brewing’s founder, John Harris, has been a pioneer in West Coast craft beer for more than 30 years. His innovation has blazed a trail for an entire community, and he has influenced brewing up and down the coast. Over the years, our breweries have shared insights, knowledge, and friendship – along with a few great beers. We’re honored to join forces on Secchi Hoppy Wheat Ale, highlighting the unique flavors of the Oregon landscape.”

Ecliptic + Sierra Nevada Secchi Hoppy Wheat Ale will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on June 21st. Stay tuned for a release event in Portland with Terrance Sullivan on Jun 27th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on this release and event.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina PeachSour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

