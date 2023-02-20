Ecliptic and Boneyard Create Mashup IPA for Next Cosmic Collaboration Release

PORTLAND, Ore.— Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing and Boneyard Beer of Bend, Oregon are collaborating on a mashup IPA to release on February 22. The beer, named STARPM IPA, will ship in 16-ounce cans and draft and will be the second beer in Ecliptic’s 2023 Cosmic Collaboration series.

STARPM IPA is a mashup recipe of Ecliptic’s Starburst IPA and Boneyard’s RPM IPA – both companies’ flagship beers. Both of the original beers are heavily hopped, and the mashup is no exception, featuring Citra, Simcoe, Centennial, Azacca and Amarillo hops for a citrusy and tropical flavor. The beer features a classic malt profile and clocks in at a solid 7.2% ABV.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “I used to work with Tony Lawrence [Boneyard’s founder] back at Deschutes- in fact, I hired him! It has been fun being able to work together again to blend our recipes into a new creation and decide on a name, which is also a mashup. I am pleased with how it’s turning out.”

STARPM IPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on February 22nd. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on this release and potential release events (tentatively planned for early March).

Ecliptic + Boneyard STARPM IPA

Our John Harris and Boneyard’s Founder and Brewmaster Tony Lawrence have a friendship that goes back many years – starting when John brought Tony into the beer universe hiring him as a brewer at Deschutes Brewery. This beer honors John and Tony’s long-lasting student/teacher friendship. For this latest reunion they chose to combine the incredible hop prowess of their beloved Starburst and RPM IPAs. The result? A unified force of citrusy and tropical hop aromas from Citra, Simcoe, Centennial, Azacca and Amarillo Hops–all against a classic malt profile with a dry finish.

ABV: 7.2%

IBU: 50

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

https://eclipticbrewing.com/