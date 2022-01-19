Ebbing Branding + Design Announces Rebrand, Changes Name to Creature Theory

WILMINGTON, NC –– Ebbing Branding + Design, an award-winning brewery branding and design agency, announced its company name change to Creature Theory, effective immediately. This rebranding reflects the strategic and creative maturation of the company.

The business was founded in 2017 as the studio of Matt Ebbing, a singular creative with deep experience. Today, Creature Theory is an exceptional band of seasoned leaders, young talent, strategists, designers, writers and project managers seen as a brand development and package design industry leader.

“Humans are emotive creatures, and we’re in the business of building brands that people will truly connect with. Our new name communicates our humanist, story-driven approach to branding and design,” states Matt Ebbing, Founder and Creative Director.

“Our new name came from an exhaustive name generation process, the same methods we use with our clients to name their brands and products. The word ‘Creature’ relates to the primal human emotions we seek to connect with, and ‘Theory’ communicates our relentlessly strategic approach and perspective on developing great brands.”

About Creature Theory

Creature Theory is a boutique creative agency located in the Cargo District of Wilmington, NC. Founded by industry veteran Matt Ebbing in 2017, Creature Theory provides diverse strategy, design and advertising services to help develop, evolve and grow brands.

The Creature Theory team has decades of experience working with start-ups, growth companies and global brands. Their client list includes some of the United States’ best-known and fastest-growing craft beer brands such as Stone Brewing, Sierra Nevada and Funky Buddha, as well as notable brands in the wine, spirits, kombucha, coffee, packaged food, restaurant and hospitality industries. Visit www.creaturetheory.com for more information.