East Rock Releases Vienna Lager for Year-Round Distribution

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– Known for being the only German-inspired brewery in Connecticut, East Rock Brewing Company is announcing the addition of Vienna Lager to its lineup of year-round offerings.

“When we looked at the market in Connecticut and our existing portfolio, we realized there was a gap in both” says Tim Wilson, East Rock’s co-founder and head brewer. “There are only a small number of breweries consistently brewing this style at a local level and it has been a fan favorite at the beer hall, especially outside of Oktoberfest season.”

Loved by beer enthusiasts and everyday drinkers alike, this crisp and easy-drinking amber lager achieves its rich and toasty notes of freshly baked bread from the use of imported Vienna malt from a multi-generational German maltster. Subtle hop aromas of freshly cut grass and spice bring this beer into balance, while its soft, natural carbonation lends a smooth dry finish.

Vienna Lager is now available in six pack, 1/6BBL, and 1/2BBL packages throughout parts of New Haven, Fairfield, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut. Get it fresh!

About East Rock Brewing Company

East Rock uses time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, its beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation. Fresher than an import and more approachable than a typical craft, East Rock beers are designed for drinkability, but never at the expense of taste.

For More Information

eastrockbeer.com/beers/vienna-lager/