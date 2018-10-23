East Rock Brewing Company Opens Beer Hall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After beginning distribution in late August, East Rock Brewing Company is pleased to announce the opening of its expansive 100 seat beer hall, growler bar and merch shop on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The German-inspired production brewery will offer up to 12 lagers and wheat beers on tap, many of which will be available to take home in growlers or bottles. Although there is no kitchen on-site, the brewery will offer Bavarian-style pretzels, baked fresh daily by New Haven’s Whole G Bakery. Owners Tim and Shaun Wilson, both former residents of New Haven, are “honored to provide a cheerful social space where residents of New Haven and beyond can enjoy a couple frothy glasses of German-inspired beer.”

The family-friendly beer hall will be open Wednesday – Thursday from 3pm -10pm, Friday-Saturday from 12pm – 11pm and Sunday from 12pm – 8pm. There is a variety of parking on-site, including a 45-car parking lot available at no charge and a 98-car parking garage accessed via Mitchell Dr. available for a nominal fee. There is also a public parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts at the corner of Nicoll St. and Mitchell Dr. as well as public parking on parts of Nicoll St. and nearby side streets. Visitors under 21 are permitted if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Pets are not permitted on-site.

Distribution Background

In a market overflowing with IPA, East Rock Brewing Company gets back to basics with its crisp, easy drinking portfolio of craft lager and wheat beer. New Haven’s first production brewery in twenty years and one of the only German-inspired breweries in New England, East Rock began distributing its own beers in August 2018. The brewery has three year-round brands and one seasonal available in bottles and draft at select package stores, bars and restaurants in New Haven, Fairfield and Middlesex county. East Rock’s year-round lineup consists of Pilsner, Hopfen Lager and Weisse Bier, three approachable, German-inspired beers crafted to be enjoyed by all beer drinkers, from loyal macro drinkers to the most discerning craft beer enthusiasts. Additionally, the company’s Oktoberfest lager has quickly become a popular seasonal offering.

The East Rock Brand Story

East Rock is named after the iconic ridge and city park that overlook the East Rock area of New Haven. Before it was known as East Rock, the neighborhood was aptly referred to as Goatville, where goats amusingly shared the land with its residents. Coincidentally, goats are also associated with a style of beer pioneered in Germany known as Bock, which loosely translates to “billy goat.” East Rock is proud to pay tribute to both its neighborhood and the motherland of brewing in its logo.

The brewery was founded by two brothers, Tim (the brewer) and Shaun (the chemist). As natives of the area, Tim and Shaun developed an affinity for New Haven at an early age, impressed by the city’s rich history, abundance of culture, and delicious food. Having ventured down separate career paths, their passion for family and small business brought them back to New Haven to open a local brewery.

East Rock uses time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, its beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation. Fresher than an import and more approachable than a typical craft, East Rock beers are designed for drinkability, but never at the expense of taste. It’s the ultimate everyday companion and the perfect reward for an honest day’s work.

To learn more about our brand, please visit our website at www.eastrockbeer.com or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/eastrockbeer and https://www.facebook.com/eastrockbeer.