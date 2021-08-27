East Brother Beer Release Oktoberfest Offering Festbier Early

RICHMOND, California – Although Oktoberfest is on hold again this year, we honor tradition with the release of our Festbier on August 28th – because honoring classics is at the heart of what we do here at East Brother Beer. Figuring we’re all in need of a mug of cheer, we’re releasing our world-class Festbier a little earlier this year. So dust of your lederhosen, grab your stein, and let’s get this party started!

About East Brother Beer’s Festbier:

First pioneered by Paulaner in the early twentieth century, Festbier quickly became the beer of choice for brewers participating in Munich’s annual Oktoberfest. Festbier was such a hit with festival goers and brewers alike that by the 1990s it had replaced Marzen as the official Oktoberfest beer, and it still is to this day. East Brother Beer is committed to brewing classic styles with precision, and Festbier is no exception. In order to make this style shine, we turned to our friends at Admiral Maltings. Their world-class malts, paired with our refined brewing skills, afforded the first iteration of our Festbier the “World Class” title by The Beer Connoisseur Magazine. And it has only gotten better since then.

Festbier Tasting Notes:

Festbier’s appearance is a deep golden color with a bright white head. The aroma is honey and sweet bready malt character, lightly floral with subtle stone fruit. The taste is light to medium body and easy drinking, with some earthy bitterness from the noble hops cleansing the palate.

Availability:

An East Brother Beer fan favorite, our Festbier will only be available while supply lasts. Grab a pint and commemorative glass at East Brother Beer’s taproom or check out our Beer Finder to find it in your favorite bar or restaurant, and our iconic cans in your local grocery store or bottle shop.

For More Information:

https://www.eastbrotherbeer.com/about-our-festbier