Earth Month at Allagash: Beer Collab With Patagonia Provisions, Beach Clean-Up and More

PORTLAND, Maine— With their year-round commitment to reducing their environmental footprint, every day is Earth Day at B Corp-certified Allagash Brewing Company. And for the month of April, nationally known as Earth Month, the Portland-based beer brand is unveiling a full suite of initiatives and events for both the general public and their dedicated staff.

On Saturday, April 20th, Allagash is hosting an Earth Month Event at their Tasting Room (50 Industrial Way, Portland) and will release the first canned version of their collaboration beer with Patagonia Provisions, the food and beverage business of outdoor apparel company Patagonia. First brewed in June 2023, and only available on draft that first year, the Kernza Lager stars all organic ingredients and Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza perennial grain – a deeply-rooted regenerative perennial grain that has numerous environmental benefits, including stabilizing soil, increasing soil organic matter, and requires minimal tilling.



A sidewalk sale of Allagash-branded Patagonia gear

Sampling of Patagonia Provisions including responsibly-sourced tinned mussels and Organic Crackers made from regeneratively grown wheat

Patagonia Worn Wear Pop-Up offering expert quick fixes and non-sewn repairs to revive your damaged gear. Swing by to discuss gear repair, patch-up your holes, and refresh your zipper sliders. Gear must be laundered. All brands accepted.

The brewery’s ability to give back is largely due to their committed and passionate employees. That’s why Allagash is also celebrating Earth Month internally with various staff team-building sustainability-minded activities throughout April, including: a clean-up of Portland’s East End beach, a Portland Trails Clean Up at Riverton Trolley Park, not to mention an earth-friendly barbecue.

Allagash’s environmental initiatives are ongoing: in 2023 they increased their Maine-grown grain usage by 25.9% over the prior year to 1.89 million pounds. The brewery also continues to reduce their water consumption per gallon of beer, now down to 3.1 gallons of water per gallon of beer, which is half the industry average. Plus, they directed more funds in philanthropy to their community than ever before—$600,000 in 2023 alone.

“We tend to treat every month like it’s Earth Month here, but April is a great time to take stock of how we can continue to strive to do even more to give back to both the environment and our Maine community,” said Zoe Malia, Sustainability Manager, Allagash.

About Allagash Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Their flagship beer, Allagash White, is the most-awarded Belgian-style witbier in the world, earning coveted medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Euro Star Beer Awards. Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association in 2021 and 2023; included onInc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list as well asFast Company’s list of “Brands that Matter”; received an Ad Age Breakout Brand Leader honor; and named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for 10 years running. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels:Instagram,Facebook, and LinkedIn. From Maine, with love.

