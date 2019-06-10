Eagle Rock Brewery, El Segundo Brewing Company Collaborate on 2 New Beers

LOS ANGELES – Two of Los Angeles’ oldest independent craft breweries, Eagle Rock Brewery (ERB) and El Segundo Brewing Company (ESBC) have joined forces to brew two distinct collaborative beers in honor of their long tenure in the L.A. craft beer world. Old Dog, New Tricks, ERB’s dry-hopped pilsner, and New Tricks, Old Dog, ESBC’s IPA, will be released in cans at ESBC’s taproom and Eagle Rock Public House on Monday, June 10, 2019, and at the ERB taproom on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019.

ERB’s Old Dog, New Tricks and ESBC’s New Tricks, Old Dog are brewed with the same malts and hop varietals (Loral, Simcoe, and Centennial), but differ from each other in two respects. Not only are the beers distinct in style (pilsner versus IPA), but also in the part of the hops used in the brewing process: ESBC uses the Cryo version of the three hop varieties, produced by freezing and separating the lupulin glands from the hop flower with liquid nitrogen. This process is a relatively new invention in the world of craft beer, and results in stronger flavor and aroma from the oil-rich lupulin glands without the volume of whole hops. In turn, ERB’s version utilizes the other product of this process, American Noble hops, which are essentially the subtly-flavored debittered leaf or flower remaining after the hops are frozen and the lupulin glands are removed. The resulting beer is a classic German-style pilsner with mild hop flavors and delicate jasmine aroma.

In short, the new beers pay homage to the styles that define ERB’s and ESBC’s individual histories as L.A. breweries, while showcasing the breweries’ lasting commitment to innovation and creativity in process and product.

The beers will be available in cans at ESBC’s taproom (140 Main Street, El Segundo, CA 90245) on Monday June 10. Open hours Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday 2 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-9 p.m.. More information can be found on ESBC’s website, elsegundobrewing.com.

Cans will also be available on Tuesday June 11 at Eagle Rock Public House (1627 Colorado Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041). A can release party and pig roast in honor of Father’s Day and the 11th annual LA Beer Week will be held at Eagle Rock Public House on Sunday June 16, 2019, starting at noon. Chef Jerry Su will provide pork tacos (and vegetarian potato tacos) to pair with the new brews. Restaurant hours are Monday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. -11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.. More information on events and menu offerings can be found at www.eaglerockpublichouse.com.

The beers can be found at ERB’s taproom (located at 3056 Roswell Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065) the following day, Tuesday, 6/11/19. Taproom hours are Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. ERB’s website is www.eaglerockbrewery.com

About Eagle Rock Brewery

When Eagle Rock Brewery opened its doors in 2009, it became the first microbrewery in decades to base its operations in the city of Los Angeles. This award-winning, family-owned and operated brewery was founded on a belief in producing unique, well-balanced beers—never compromising quality for quantity. As Eagle Rock Brewery continues to grow, this small family of beer lovers still works hard to promote the ongoing development of the LA beer community as well as the remarkable homebrewing community from which Eagle Rock Brewery sprang. Visit our taproom, find us on draft or in a bottle shop near you. For more information visit eaglerockbrewery.com. Prost!